Phil Gifford: Four steps to Rugby World Cup success

Australia coach Dave Rennie. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

OPINION

World Rugby will confirm next month Australia will host the men's Rugby World Cup in 2027.

Australia was announced as the "preferred bidder" late last year, a big change for World Rugby, which until now has never given an early hint of a leading host candidate.

Previously, the run-in to the final vote was a frenzy of last-minute campaigning.

Australia's campaign for 2027 sounds less entertaining, but if the tournament fires, there will be a huge cash windfall for not only the men's game, but also for women's rugby, with the women's World Cup in Australia in 2029.

I've been fortunate enough to report on every World Cup since 1987, and a few ideas, prompted by past tournaments, come to mind.

1. Retain Rennie

Do whatever it takes to keep Dave Rennie as Wallabies coach and give him whatever he wants.

The most vibrant Cup tournaments have involved the hosts being contenders.

Rennie's a good coach, working with a limited talent pool. The Aussies should hang on to him, moving heaven and earth to cling to young developing players he spots, and plot well ahead to make sure any veterans playing in Europe he wants are back in Australia by the start of 2027.

2. Don't bring the tournament to New Zealand

Australia must resist the urge to sell games to New Zealand. There's no question the best World Cups have been in one country.

Rugby battles for media coverage in Australia, but with all teams and matches on their doorstep, the attention the game got in 2003 could be replicated and distract from the heavyweights of the NRL and AFL.

3. Do bring New Zealanders to the tournament

Advertise the hell out of the tournament in New Zealand.

There won't be much need to promote it in Britain. Rugby fans in England, especially, are filthy rich, and they love footy tours.

For Kiwis, the prospect of a World Cup with no jetlag involved, relatives to visit, and no language or internal transport complications, will be mouthwatering.

4. Look to your old heroes

It happens that Australia's two World Cup-winning captains — Nick Farr-Jones from 1991 and John Eales from 2007 — are two of the most likeable, intelligent and articulate people you could ever meet. Using them and other Wallabies legends such as Mark Ella, George Gregan and David Pocock to promote the Cup will warm all Australians to the game.

***

The Rugby Almanack is a diamond of the sport here, and the 2022 edition, featuring New Zealand player of the year, Sarah Hirini, on the cover, is no exception.

There's basically no aspect of our rugby that escapes the Almanack's attention, over 448 tightly packed pages, and the accuracy of authors Clive Akers, Adrian Hill and Campbell Burnes is extraordinary. For the final word on clubroom disputes, this is the place to go.

The crowning glory is in the book's minute detail. From noting that one of their selections as a promising players, 23-year-old Otago No 8 Christian Lio-Willie is a qualified dentist, to the fact that another, Waikato wing, Kelsey Teneti, was a national women's judo champion in 2016, there's no end to the fascinating detail that rewards even casual browsing.