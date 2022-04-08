Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Phil Gifford: Four steps to Rugby World Cup success

3 minutes to read
Australia coach Dave Rennie. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Australia coach Dave Rennie. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Phil Gifford
By
Phil Gifford

Phil Gifford is a renowned sports journalist and broadcaster.

OPINION

World Rugby will confirm next month Australia will host the men's Rugby World Cup in 2027.

Australia was announced as the "preferred bidder" late last year, a big change for World Rugby, which until

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.