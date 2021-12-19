Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Phil Gifford: Five sporting wishes for the New Year

4 minutes to read
The IOC face some important decisions ahead of the 2022 Beijing Winter Games. Photo / Getty

The IOC face some important decisions ahead of the 2022 Beijing Winter Games. Photo / Getty

Phil Gifford
By
Phil Gifford

Phil Gifford is a renowned sports journalist and broadcaster.

OPINION:

As another weird year ends, I'm going to Pollyanna it in my last column for 2021, and run through a wish list for the New Year.

Bring on Birmingham

May the Commonwealth Games due

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.