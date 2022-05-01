Voyager 2021 media awards
Sport|Rugby

Phil Gifford: Eight talking points from Super Rugby Pacific

The Waratahs' win over the Crusaders sparked jubilant scenes. Photo / photosport.nz

Phil Gifford
By
Phil Gifford

Phil Gifford is a renowned sports journalist and broadcaster.

OPINION:

Phil Gifford presents eight talking points from this round of Super Rugby Pacific.

What's wrong with this picture?

Here's how crossing the Tasman was supposed to work for New Zealand teams in Super Rugby

