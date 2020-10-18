Website of the Year

Sport|Rugby

Phil Gifford: David Campese was wrong - All Blacks aura is alive and well

5 minutes to read
The All Blacks put in an improved performance to topple the Wallabies 27-7. Video / Sky Sport
Phil Gifford
By:

Phil Gifford is a renowned sports journalist and co-host on Afternoons on Newstalk ZB, Tuesday - Friday from 12-4pm with Simon Barnett.

OPINION:

Six talking points from the All Blacks' impressive 27-7 win over Australia at Eden Park.

SO CAMPO, HOW'S THAT AURA LOOKING NOW?

I have an enormous amount of time for David Campese, a stunning

