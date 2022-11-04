Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Phil Gifford: Black Ferns must be ready for an arm wrestle in their Rugby World Cup semifinal with France

Phil Gifford
By
4 mins to read
Sarah Hirini in action during the quarter-final win over Wales. Photo / photosport.nz

Sarah Hirini in action during the quarter-final win over Wales. Photo / photosport.nz

OPINION:

Phil Gifford presents his six talking points for a big weekend of rugby.

Stuff just got real

At the sharp end, the Rugby World Cup comes down to not only a battle on the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport