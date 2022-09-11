Phil Gifford: All Blacks forbidden topic is now the right move

Scott Barrett in action against the Springboks. Photo / Getty

OPINION:

Phil Gifford runs through seven talking points from rugby this week, including a look ahead to the All Blacks' Bledisloe Cup clash against Australia on Thursday night in Melbourne.

This time it should work

Playing Scott Barrett as a flanker has felt like a forbidden topic since the 2019 World Cup loss to England.

But having hopefully now regained our collective composure after the shock of seeing how dominant England were at the breakdown in Yokohama, blaming only the Barrett selection feels unjustified. The lack of grunt at collision points wasn't down to one man. The whole All Blacks forward pack was outmuscled.

Shannon Frizell was outstanding in Hamilton against the Pumas, but while he's injured, Thursday night in Melbourne feels right to give Barrett time in the No 6 jersey. After the way Brodie Retallick played at lock against the Pumas, any thoughts of his rugby demise seem vastly exaggerated. So exploring the possibility of a blindside flanker in Barrett, who at 111kg is big even by European rugby's behemoth standards, would be a sensible option.

Belief is everything

Faith in the player beside you, countless players and coaches have told me over the years, is everything when it comes to defence.

When Ma'a Nonu and Conrad Smith formed the best midfield in world rugby in the 2010s their defence was built on trust, which developed from years of playing together.

There were little glimpses of that sort of understanding between David Havili and Rieko Ioane against the Pumas, and we'll get a chance to see how that combination is developing in Melbourne's roofed stadium, with conditions guaranteed to be good.

Odds-on to win

Given how disjointed the Wallabies were in their 24-8 battering by the Springboks in Sydney, it'd be extraordinary if the All Blacks didn't win in Melbourne. The Australian captain, James Slipper, was right when he said "it felt like we didn't fire a shot" after the Sydney debacle.

If Ian Foster and his selectors hold as firmly as they can to the side that beat the Pumas in Hamilton, at last there's a real chance for the All Blacks to forever break out of rugby's 2022 desolation row.

Oh no, it's a Frenchman with a whistle

Thursday night's referee is Mathieu Reynal, whose main claim to fame seems to be that he's red carded three players in tests, including Ireland centre Bundee Aki.

It might pay for the All Blacks and the Wallabies to tape to their changing room walls a quote from Reynal on his approach to a big game: "The first five minutes are often crucial in setting the tone."

Diggers hedge their bets

If it seemed some All Blacks fans had lost all hope this year, they're not alone. Across the Tasman it appears Australian rugby fans have about as much faith in the Wallabies as they do in Nick Kyrgios' racquets going undamaged after a loss. The Sydney Morning Herald has just run a poll on how their readers think the Wallabies will go at the World Cup next year.

Nine per cent believe they won't even advance from pool play at the Cup. The majority, 56 per cent, tipped the Wallabies to lose in the quarter-finals.

Dreams can come true

A gallant, but outgunned, Auckland team wouldn't have felt the same, but there was much to enjoy, even cherish, in Canterbury's Farah Palmer Cup winning 41-14 victory in Christchurch.

A sense of community was huge, from four local primary school kids running a cake stall outside the ground, to the energy of the Paparoa Street school kapa haka group at halftime, to the moment fans packed in the grandstand sprang to their feet to applaud the amazing Kendra Cocksedge as she left the field near the end of the final.

Her phrase "holy heck" summed up what was a 100th and final game for her province perfectly. All aspects of her talents were on display. Cocksedge was cool and measured as she kicked two conversions and four penalty goals, and fired accurate passes. She was quick when she raced 40 metres for an intercept try. And, like all great halfbacks, she was scrappy and gutsy on defence. It was a farewell for the ages.

Vale Willie

Willie Los'e was such a vibrant, likeable man that his death at the tragically early age of 55 will have shocked all of us who knew and worked with him to the core. Larger than life is a cliche too often used, but it fitted Willie. My condolences to his family.