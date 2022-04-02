Our sailors seem to have a bit more wind in their sails when they see thousands of Kiwis tooting and waving and cheering them on in their own backyard.Photo / Brett Phibbs

Our sailors seem to have a bit more wind in their sails when they see thousands of Kiwis tooting and waving and cheering them on in their own backyard.Photo / Brett Phibbs

Opinion:

I am really disappointed that the America's Cup won't be fought on our waters in the next competition.

I was lucky enough to be on the water a few times and watch the racing up close. Just wow – the power, the sportsmanship and strategy. Our beautiful country as a backdrop. But what I loved most was the thousands of boats on the water – from the superyachts to the tinny – the water was alive with fans.

I get they are chasing the money and I don't blame them and I understand the argument that they need money to put their best race forward and that means serious resources sooner rather than later.

They want to win, heck we all want them to win. But are we giving away home water advantage? Our sailors know our waters better than any of us. During racing last year it was often discussed the competitive advantage of Burling and Tuke having sailed daily in our harbour for decades. I know that with technology how it now is at this level of sailing it is different, but we still need instinct, experience and skill, otherwise, any of us could do it. Isn't there a bit more wind in their sails when they see thousands of Kiwis tooting and waving and cheering them on in their own backyard?

We didn't reap the financial benefits of holding the race in Auckland last year due to Covid restrictions and borders being closed. Our local restaurants and bars had to anxiously hold on daily not knowing if they would open that day. Who can forget them being told at 11.30am on a Friday that they could open at 12? How they stocked and staffed their venues with that level of unknown is a tribute to them all. Barcelona doesn't want the America's Cup raced there because it's fun. They are investing because they understand the financial benefits. Our short-sightedness means yet again we miss out.

We are kidding ourselves if we think that the Cup will ever be raced here again. We currently have the infrastructure in place down at our Viaduct Harbour. I work down there so see it daily and it is significant. We cannot hold on to it in the hope that one day they may come back. We need to remain vibrant and keep moving ahead, it would be negligent of Council to hold these buildings and not support progress.

I would have liked to see more financial support. I would have respected Team NZ if they had said we will hold the Cup race here in 2024 and make the most of our home shore competitive advantage, the goodwill of Kiwis and the fact that the infrastructure is all here, but when we win it is unlikely to be held in Auckland again.

I am still proud of our team, I'm not angry to the point of blaming anyone, I understand their reasoning. I am just disappointed.