Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Paula Bennett on disappointment of America's Cup moving offshore

3 minutes to read
Our sailors seem to have a bit more wind in their sails when they see thousands of Kiwis tooting and waving and cheering them on in their own backyard.Photo / Brett Phibbs

Our sailors seem to have a bit more wind in their sails when they see thousands of Kiwis tooting and waving and cheering them on in their own backyard.Photo / Brett Phibbs

NZ Herald

Opinion:

I am really disappointed that the America's Cup won't be fought on our waters in the next competition.

I was lucky enough to be on the water a few times and watch the racing

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.