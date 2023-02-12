Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Paul Lewis: What Ian Foster’s future really looks like

By
5 mins to read
All Blacks head coach Ian Foster may have even more stress piled on his shoulders in the lead-up to the World Cup. Photo / Photosport

All Blacks head coach Ian Foster may have even more stress piled on his shoulders in the lead-up to the World Cup. Photo / Photosport

OPINION:

If NZ Rugby does create a slice of history by making Ian Foster the first All Blacks coach to be discarded in World Cup year (as opposed to after), watch the sympathy meter swing

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport