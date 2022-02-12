Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Paul Lewis: The ugly comedy of football's 'Dumb and Dumber'

5 minutes to read
Kurt Zouma of West Ham United. Photo / Getty

Kurt Zouma of West Ham United. Photo / Getty

By
Paul Lewis

OPINION:

Kurt the cat kicker – that's almost certainly the label now attached to West Ham footballer Kurt Zouma for all time after the off-the-field incident in which three grown men made idiotic mistakes.

Zouma

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.