Roger Tuivasa-Sheck in action against North Harbour. Photo / Photosport

OPINION:

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck probably played his way into a black jersey on Friday night – but maybe not the one he wanted.

Tuivasa-Sheck was selected on the right wing again for Auckland's quarter-final clash with North Harbour and played passably well. The only problem was that the bloke on the other right wing, Harbour's Mark Telea, advanced his national claims more, with a game full of involvement, intensity and power.

Add to that Tuivasa-Sheck's yellow card for getting it wrong in an aerial challenge and it's likely the All Blacks selectors quietly pocketed their little notebooks at that stage. Tuivasa-Sheck had to run around static Harbour halfback Jamie Booth to challenge Tevita Li for a high ball – but misjudged his angle, clipping Li in the air. That kind of aerial error can be costly at top level.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck took out Tevita Li on a high ball. Photo / Photosport

There is no doubting his ability; those dancing feet still offer the potential for unlocking defences. However, rugby's more crowded defensive channels and a reluctance to use Tuivasa-Sheck much in the All Blacks jersey have seen that promise unfulfilled so far.

Telea upstaged him anyway. Tuivasa-Sheck went looking for work – but not as much as Telea did. The big Harbour winger had his ramrod fend working, beat tackles and made ground repeatedly, giving his team forward impetus in a way the All Blacks would admire.

So it's likely that when the All Blacks squad for the northern tour is named this weekend, Tuivasa-Sheck's name will be missing – but will be included in the two-match All Blacks XV to play an Ireland XV and the Barbarians.

The intriguing thing is that, depending on the structure of coach Ian Foster's squad, there might be room for a fourth winger to accompany Caleb Clarke, Sevu Reece and Leicester Fainga'anuku (assuming Jordie Barrett is moved into the midfield and, finally, Will Jordan will be at fullback where he is most effective).

More likely, however, is that Foster and co will consider they can cover wing well enough with Jordan, Rieko Ioane and, at a pinch, Jordie Barrett or Damian McKenzie. If I had my way, Ioane would be shifted to the wing anyway (if Anton Lienert-Brown and/or Jack Goodhue are restored) – which would make it even harder for Tuivasa-Sheck to gain access.

If there are four wingers named in the All Blacks XV, they will possibly be Tuivasa-Sheck, Telea, Shaun Stevenson and AJ Lam – now that George Bridge is heading offshore and Salesi Rayasi is injured. Most at threat in that group is Lam. He has added value in that he can play centre, as he does for Auckland – but butchered a try on Friday night after making a fine break, failing to pass at the appointed moment. That kind of error is costly at top level.

Tuivasa-Sheck will get another chance to impress in the NPC semifinal after a close but generally uninspiring team performance against Harbour. But his much-anticipated appearance on the wing was a bit of a fizzer.