Sport|Rugby

Paul Lewis: The All Black who could be the surprise answer at No 10

5 minutes to read
Beauden Barrett talks working towards being his best and life away from home. Video / Supplied

By:

OPINION:

If there's cause for concern in the selection of the 35-strong All Blacks squad for this momentous tour – 10 away tests in 12 weeks – it's at first five and the rather large

