Otago club rugby try goes viral after injured player cops a falcon

Harbour Hawks game in New Zealand’s premier rugby division has picked up thousands of views online. Video / Rugby Pass via Facebook

This may be the craziest try you'll ever see.

A video from a pre-season game between the Harbour Hawks and Southern Magpies in Otago's premier rugby division has picked up thousands of views online, stunning rugby fans the world over with the miracle try it captures.

Hawks playmaker Logan Allen receives the ball from a scrum and puts up a kick for his side's left edge.

Whether or not he meant it to, the kick ricochets off an opposition player's head as he leaves the field injured, only to hit the turf and bounce up perfectly for Hawks speedster Michael Graham.

As the local crowd erupts, Graham runs the length of the field and scores one of the most miraculous tries ever caught on film.

Pundits could barely believe their eyes online, calling the play "try of the decade", "unreal" and "golden".

Debate has raged online as to whether the try was awarded or even legal.

Law 3, item 6 of the World Rugby Laws 2021 indicates that "replacements are made only when the ball is dead and only with the permission of the referee", meaning play technically should have stopped while the injured player made his way from the field.

"Seems a bit mad to me that play was allowed to restart while he was still on the pitch," wrote one social media user.

However, eagle-eyed punters noticed that the referee signals play on when Graham receives the ball, indicating that the miraculous five-pointer was likely paid despite the hiccup.