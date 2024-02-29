Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Opinion: Scott Kuggeleijn selection leaves Black Caps fans divided

Andrew Alderson
By
3 mins to read
Scott Kuggeleijn bowling against Australia at the Basin Reserve. Photo / Photosport

Scott Kuggeleijn bowling against Australia at the Basin Reserve. Photo / Photosport

OPINION

The decision of New Zealand test cricket captain Tim Southee to include Scott Kuggeleijn in the XI to play Australia in the opening match of the series rehashed a divisive debate in the sport.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport