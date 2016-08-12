Danny Lee fired a second round 65 to surge up the leaderboard at the Olympics. Photo / Photosport

Kiwi golfer Danny Lee has shot up the leaderboard after a blistering six-under 65 in the second round of the Rio Olympics golf tournament.

Lee has produced the best round of the day so far to move from one-over at the start of the day to finish at five-under at the midway point, five shots off the leader Marcus Fraser of Australia (10-under).

The Rotorua golfer finished strong with four straight birdies on the back nine.

Lee sits in a share of sixth place, three shots from bronze medal place.

Belgium's Thomas Pieters is second, a shot behind Fraser after a five-under 66 while British Open champion Henrik Stenson is third at eight-under.

New Zealand's Ryan Fox shot a two-over 73 to slip down the leaderboard to two-over in a tie for 33rd.