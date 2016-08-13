New Zealand's Valerie Adams gestures as she competes in the final of the women's shot put during the athletics competitions of the 2016 Summer Olympics. Photo / AP.

New Zealand's Valerie Adams gestures as she competes in the final of the women's shot put during the athletics competitions of the 2016 Summer Olympics. Photo / AP.

More silver medals for New Zealand in Rio.

New Zealand picked up their fifth and sixth silver medal of the Rio Olympics overnight.

The women's pair of Genevieve Behrent and Rebecca Scown brought home the silver in a race they were coming last in after the first 250 metres.

Their sprint home into second place capped a great morning for the rowers as Mahe Drysdale and Emma Twigg also cruised into the finals of the men's and women's single sculls.

Kiwi sailors Peter Burling and Blair Tuke have made an brilliant start to their Olympic regatta, taking two race wins on the opening day of racing in the men's 49er.

Meanwhile, Valerie Adams was stunned by a last-gasp throw from American Michelle Carter to finish with a silver medal in the shot put.