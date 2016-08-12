Women's Black Sticks captain Kayla Whitelock, right, secured a 1-1 draw with the Netherlands with a stunning second half goal. Photo / AP

New Zealand picked up their fifth silver medal of the Rio Olympics overnight as our Kiwi rowers had a strong day on the water.

The women's pair of Genevieve Behrent and Rebecca Scown brought home the silver in a race they were coming last in after the first 250 metres.

Their sprint home into second place capped a great morning for the rowers as Mahe Drysdale and Emma Twigg also cruised into the finals of the men's and women's single sculls.

The only disappointment came in form of a fourth place finish from women's lightweight double scullers Julia Edward and Sophie MacKenzie in their race final.

Elsewhere, the women's Black Sticks pulled off a great result on the hockey turf by battling back to secure a 1-1 draw with the world number one Netherlands side.

They now sit second in their group with one match remaining, against China tomorrow morning.

At the golf, Danny Lee shot up the leaderboard after a blistering six-under 65 in the second round of the Rio Olympics golf tournament. Lee produced the best round of the day to move from one-over at the start of the day to finish at five-under at the midway point, five shots off the leader Marcus Fraser of Australia.

Ryan Fox shot a two-over 73 to slip down the leaderboard to two-over in a tie for 33rd.

New Zealand's sole Kiwi weightlifter was in action this morning. Richie Patterson recorded a 149kg snatch and 181kg clean and jerk for a total score of 330kgs in the men's 85kg division.

He finished sixth in Group B and is currently waiting on the elite Group A results to find out where he'll finish overall.

Meanwhile, New Zealand shooters Chloe Tipple and Ryan Taylor failed to progress out of the qualification rounds of the women's skeet and men's 50m prone rifle.

The Kiwi cycling sprint team of Natasha Hansen and Olivia Podmore were outclassed in the Olympic qualifying round.

The eight fastest times in a field of nine qualified for the first round. The New Zealanders finished a distant ninth nearly half a second behind eighth placed Spain.

Kiwi sailors Peter Burling and Blair Tuke have made an brilliant start to their Olympic regatta, taking two race wins on the opening day of racing in the men's 49er.

Burling and Tuke, the four-time world champions, underlined their status as gold medal favourites, playing the light winds perfectly on the in-shore course at Guanabara Bay.

As far as the rest of the world was concerned, Almaz Ayana of Ethiopia set a world record in the 10,000 meters with a stunning solo run to win the first gold medal of the athletics program.

While Egyptian judoka Islam El Shehaby was loudly booed after his first-round loss to Israel's fifth-ranked Or Sasson, when he refused to bow or shake Sasson's hand, in a major breach of judo etiquette.

Today's results:

Sailing: Men's 470 - Paul Snow-Hansen and Daniel Willcox, Race 5 4.05am, Race 6, 5.30am - postponed

Sailing: Women's 49er FX - Alexandra Maloney and Molly Meech, Race 1, 4.05am, Race 2 5.05am, Race 3 6.05am. - postponed

Sailing: Men's 49er - Peter Burling and Blair Tuke won the first two races before sailing postponed.

Sailing: Laser men's race 7 and race 8 - Sam Meech, 4.15am and 5.40am - postponed

Sailing: Women's 470 - Jo Aleh and Polly Powrie, sit sixth overall, only one race today.

Athletics: Men's 20km walk, Quentin Rew - out of competititon due to three penalties.

Diving: Women's 3m springboard preliminary, Elizabeth Cui, 24th in preliminary.

Cycling: Track - Women's team sprint, ninth in qualifying.

Cycling: Track - Men's sprint qualifying 10th in qualifying.

Cycling: Track - Men's 4000m team pursuit, finished fourth, losing to Denmark in bronze race.

Hockey: Men's pool match - Black Sticks beat Belgium 3-1.

Athletics: Women's 1500m round 1 - Nikki Hamblin, failed to advance to semi-final.

Athletics: Women's shot put final - Valerie Adams, from 1pm

Golf: Men's individual stroke play, Danny Lee and Ryan Fox, 10pm