Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Olympics

Dylan Schmidt eyes major trampoline events in New Zealand ahead of 2032 Olympics in Australia

Journalist·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Dylan Schmidt claimed Olympic bronze in Tokyo. Photo / Getty Images

Dylan Schmidt claimed Olympic bronze in Tokyo. Photo / Getty Images

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

New Zealand trampolinist Dylan Schmidt doesn’t want to look too far into the future, but he admits the 2032 Brisbane Olympics have been on his mind.

Even though they are seven years away – with the Los Angeles 2028 Games sandwiched in between – the opportunity to compete in a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save