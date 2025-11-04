“To work with the federations to try and get some Olympic qualifiers here, Downunder in Aussie and New Zealand, would be pretty cool to bring the sport back home.

“I would love for that to happen and then with the Olympics being in Aussie, it makes a lot of sense to have World Cups this side of the world, which we don’t usually have.”

Dylan Schmidt at the Tokyo Olympics. Photo / Photosport

While that’s the goal for the future, Schmidt is fully focused on ending his season in style at the Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships in Pamplona, Spain.

The 28-year-old has been based in Bournemouth, England and is feeling confident heading into the event, having come off a bronze medal at the most recent World Cup meet in France.

Schmidt won gold in the 2002 event in Sofia, Hungary so knows what it takes to stand atop the podium.

“It’s been a fairly solid year, albeit with a few big changes,” he said.

“I’m just trying to enjoy training, fine-tune and get the body feeling right for the worlds and have a break after that.”

“Everyone will be there and we’ll be going to do as well as we can.”

Schmidt was recently included in the University of Auckland’s 40 Under 40 list, which comprises inspiring young alumni who continue to shine in both their professional and personal lives.

He has a Bachelor of Commerce degree and when back home, he works in risk services for PwC.

While retirement is far from his mind, he knows the importance of planning for the future.

“We work in Olympic cycle and that’s what we’re building towards,” Schmidt said.

“LA is not too long away and then I’m pretty keen to see if I could do another one. Five Olympics sounds better than four to me and I’ll still be at an age where I should be able to contend and compete.

“With the work and stuff like that, yeah, chipping away, just keeping opportunities open and doors open for when I do retire.

“I try not to think about it too much. It’s one of those things, when you do come to the end of your career, you maybe can count down the years, but just trying to enjoy the moment, enjoy this worlds and enjoy every year competing and if the body can hack it, we’ll keep going.”

After the World Championships, Schmidt will return home for a brief break and do “all the Kiwi stuff” before jetting off for the 2026 campaign, which will see him based overseas for months.

Ben Francis is an Auckland-based reporter for the New Zealand Herald who covers breaking sports news.