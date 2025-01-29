Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Olympics

Dame Lisa Carrington hints at bid for 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Dame Lisa Carrington won three gold medals at the Paris Olympics last year. Photo / Photosport

Dame Lisa Carrington won three gold medals at the Paris Olympics last year. Photo / Photosport

Dame Lisa Carrington’s time in the Olympic arena could yet continue.

After sweeping her three events in Paris last year, bringing her gold medal count to eight with wins in the K-1 500m, K-2 500m and K-4 500m, the nine-time Olympic medallist has hinted at mounting a campaign for the 2028 Games in Los Angeles.

“And we’re back. Let’s go. #LA28,” Carrington captioned a post on social media this morning.

It was widely assumed the 35-year-old would call time on her career following a successful event in Paris. However, Carrington indicated to the Herald in September she was not yet ready to put a full stop on her career.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

In 2024, Carrington achieved a career-first with gold in the K-4 500m alongside Alicia Hoskin, Olivia Brett and Tara Vaughan. The gold was Carrington’s first Olympic medal in the discipline.

Carrington made her Olympic debut back in London in 2012, claiming gold in the K-1 200m. She followed that up with gold in the same event in Rio de Janeiro in 2016, as well as a bronze in the K-1 500m.

In Tokyo, she claimed three golds – winning the K-1 200m, K-1 500m and K-2 500m, paddling with Caitlin Regal in the latter.

While the K-1 200m was not contested in Paris, Carrington still came away with three golds: the K-1 500m, K-2 500m with Alicia Hoskin, and the K-4 500m.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

While that could have been seen as a perfect sign-off, the success in the team event might have also added another reason to continue.

“At this stage, it is about figuring out what is the best for me, and I’m always going to have an obligation to the team,” Carrington told the Herald in September. “It’s so important to keep looking after what we have created. I still love it and still really care for the girls and want to see them succeed, so you don’t just stop that stuff.”

Save

Latest from Olympics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Olympics