In 2024, Carrington achieved a career-first with gold in the K-4 500m alongside Alicia Hoskin, Olivia Brett and Tara Vaughan. The gold was Carrington’s first Olympic medal in the discipline.

Carrington made her Olympic debut back in London in 2012, claiming gold in the K-1 200m. She followed that up with gold in the same event in Rio de Janeiro in 2016, as well as a bronze in the K-1 500m.

In Tokyo, she claimed three golds – winning the K-1 200m, K-1 500m and K-2 500m, paddling with Caitlin Regal in the latter.

While the K-1 200m was not contested in Paris, Carrington still came away with three golds: the K-1 500m, K-2 500m with Alicia Hoskin, and the K-4 500m.

While that could have been seen as a perfect sign-off, the success in the team event might have also added another reason to continue.

“At this stage, it is about figuring out what is the best for me, and I’m always going to have an obligation to the team,” Carrington told the Herald in September. “It’s so important to keep looking after what we have created. I still love it and still really care for the girls and want to see them succeed, so you don’t just stop that stuff.”