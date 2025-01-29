Dame Lisa Carrington’s time in the Olympic arena could yet continue.
After sweeping her three events in Paris last year, bringing her gold medal count to eight with wins in the K-1 500m, K-2 500m and K-4 500m, the nine-time Olympic medallist has hinted at mounting a campaign for the 2028 Games in Los Angeles.
“And we’re back. Let’s go. #LA28,” Carrington captioned a post on social media this morning.
It was widely assumed the 35-year-old would call time on her career following a successful event in Paris. However, Carrington indicated to the Herald in September she was not yet ready to put a full stop on her career.