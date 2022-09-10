Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Off The Posts: What's the best schoolboy rugby nation in the world? The answer might be on TikTok

Joel Kulasingham
By
6 mins to read
New Plymouth Boys' High School's famous Gully Ground. Photo / Facebook

New Plymouth Boys' High School's famous Gully Ground. Photo / Facebook

OPINION:

Rugby, in theory, should be purpose built for social media virality.

Big hits, sidesteps, individual tries, all seemingly perfect fodder for social media's endless scroll. And yet, rugby over the years has paled in

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.