NZME writers roundtable: The All Blacks who should be cut for Ireland

All Blacks players sing the New Zealand national anthem during The Rugby Championship match between the South Africa Springboks and New Zealand All Blacks. Photo / Getty Images.

NZME's rugby writers make their selections for who should be in the All Blacks 23, and wider squad, for the first series of the year against Ireland.

Which new faces should be picked?

Liam Napier: Halfback Folau Fakatava should be included as super sub who has a deadly ability to break teams open around the fringes in the final quarter, while two new props should also make the squad.

Aidan Ross has been a consistent performer for the Chiefs the past two seasons - strong in his core duties and prominent around the park - while Fletcher Newell fits the prototype of the modern front-rower, and will only get better with time.

Elliott Smith: A lot of my newcomers don't make the matchday squad for the first test - I'd still be finding room for Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Stephen Perofeta and Folau Fakatava in a squad of 36, but they don't make the Eden Park 23 at this stage.

Fletcher Newell does - I've liked the way he's added value to the Crusaders scrum this season and looks like a prop worth investing in. I'd be comfortable enough chucking him in to test rugby in week one.

Christopher Reive: Ollie Norris is a young, mobile prop who is not only solid in his core roles but has some ball skills as well. The All Blacks are at a point where they have to invest in the next generation of props, and Norris is a talent worth sculpting and I believe he can contribute right away.

Outside of the 23, Stephen Perofeta, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Leicester Fainga'anuku and Fletcher Newell would all make my squad of 36 as they have impressed with their opportunities in Super Rugby. You could make a strong argument for Folau Fakatava being in there too, though Brad Weber edges him out for my third halfback spot.

Which All Blacks should be cut?

Liam Napier: George Bridge misses out on my squad, he lacks physicality in contact and has lost confidence since the unfortunate test against the Springboks last year. Nepo Laulala is a strong scrummager but lacks the mobility and ball skills demanded of elite props and David Havili fell away in the latter stages of last year's test season and ultimately seems better suited to the congested fullback role.

Elliott Smith: I haven't really made wholesale changes, but in a squad of 36 for the series you might have room for four halfbacks. One of TJ Perenara, Brad Weber, Folau Fakatava and Finlay Christie will not make the cut (Aaron Smith definitely will). Perenara would miss out in my 36.

Christopher Reive:Finlay Christie, Brad Weber, Folau Fakatava and TJ Perenara aren't assured of their place in the congested halfback battle. At least one misses the squad and for me that would be Perenara.

Outside of that conundrum, with some good young props putting their hands up, I expect there to be some incumbents missing out, while Perofeta and Fainga'anuku force George Bridge out of the squad.

Findlay Christie, Aaron Smith and Brad Weber during an All Blacks training session at Eden Park. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

What should be the plan for Roger Tuivasa-Sheck?

Liam Napier: He should be in the squad, but not yet in the matchday 23. Not for the first two tests against Ireland at least. Tuivasa-Sheck's defensive development at test level remains the chief concern. His increasing attacking confidence, sharp feet and raw power will be difficult to ignore, though. He could sneak onto the bench for the third test in July if the All Blacks manage to win the first two.

Elliott Smith: He would make my 36-man squad, but not the first matchday squad of the Ireland series. The body of work continues to grow from Tuivasa-Sheck, impressively so given the Covid and injury hurdles he's had to deal with, but it's another ask entirely to throw him in against one of the best two sides in the world for a debut. I'd allow him to develop in the All Blacks environment with a view to a debut down the track.

Christopher Reive He's only gotten better and more comfortable in his role as the season has progressed, particularly in his defensive duties. He's shown he has what it takes and I believe we will see him named in the wider squad, but perhaps being introduced to the test arena later in the year or in the last test of the Ireland series.

How the squad is looking 18 months out from a World Cup?

Liam Napier: Having fallen back in the pack last year, and with many aging incumbents, huge challenges confront head coach Ian Foster. Experience at World Cups is vital, but evolution of personnel and game plan is needed. Eighteen months allows ample runway to make change. Now is the time to be bold and decisive. Starting the year with three home tests against Ireland, followed by two at altitude against the world champion Springboks, will reveal exactly where the All Blacks sit.

Elliott Smith: If you compare the 23s selected for the losses to France and Ireland last year after what we've seen following a season of Super Rugby, there's not exactly a great amount of players banging down the door for selection in a matchday 23. Yes, there's promising players who are worthy of selection in a 36, but most All Blacks will retain their spots on recent showings.

Christopher Reive: The upcoming series against Ireland is going to be telling. It's hard to see big changes coming in the first-choice 23 aside from injury-enforced moves – and so close to the World Cup, you'd expect to see some semblance of a settled squad starting to emerge. The losses to France and Ireland late last year were important in assessing the northern style of play after a couple of years without those tests, and how to best counter them. They'll be better for that and it will be intriguing to see how (or if) they approach things differently when the Irish come to town.

Dublin , Ireland - 13 November 2021; Akira Ioane of New Zealand breaks through the Ireland defence to score a try. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Who makes your All Blacks 23 for the first test?

Liam Napier: Jordie Barrett, Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, Quinn Tupaea, Caleb Clarke, Beauden Barrett, Aaron Smith, Ardie Savea, Sam Cane, Dalton Papalii, Brodie Retallick, Sam Whitelock, Ofa Tuungafasi, Samisoni Taukeiaho, Ethan de Groot.

Reserves: Codie Taylor, Aidan Ross, Fletcher Newell, Tupou Vaa'i, Ethan Blackadder, Folau Fakatava, Richie Mo'unga, Jack Goodhue.

Elliott Smith: Will Jordan, Sevu Reece, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, Caleb Clarke, Beauden Barrett, Aaron Smith, Ardie Savea, Sam Cane, Akira Ioane, Brodie Retallick, Sam Whitelock, Ofa Tuungafasi, Codie Taylor, Alex Hodgman.

Reserves: Samisoni Taukeiaho, George Bower, Fletcher Newell, Scott Barrett, Dalton Papalii, Finlay Christie, Richie Mo'unga, Jack Goodhue.

Christopher Reive: Will Jordan, Sevu Reece, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, Caleb Clarke, Beauden Barrett, Aaron Smith, Ardie Savea, Sam Cane, Dalton Papalii, Brodie Retallick, Sam Whitelock, Ofa Tuungafasi, Codie Taylor, Ethan de Groot.

Reserves: Samisoni Taukeiaho, Ollie Norris, Nepo Laulala, Scott Barrett, Akira Ioane, Finlay Christie, Richie Mo'unga, Quinn Tupaea.