Former Black Caps captain Stephen Fleming is keeping a calm state of mind before the 103rd New Zealand Open at Millbrook Resort.

“I’ve come in really low-key this year, usually I get pretty hyped up. I had a little bit of golf in South Africa with the altitude to try and get another 10 or 15 metres but I’ve got really low expectations, hopefully, that’s the key.”

Sitting 274m above sea level, Millbrook isn’t exactly the Highveld, but Fleming agrees a stunning setting and course is what keeps players and fans coming back each year.

“I think you covered it with the first two parts pretty well. I think it’s the enthusiasm also of the players on the circuit. They name this as one of their favourites.”

The New Zealand Open is always hotly contested each year and Fleming says seeing players from around the world turning up with a genuine desire to win and an opportunity to mix in with them is what keeps him coming back.

“The desire to win it and the calibre of player that comes down, it makes it pretty special from my point of view. It’s just mixing in, I love the sport but it’s just mixing in with some of the best players from around our area.”

Stephen Fleming before last year's 102nd New Zealand Open. Photo / Photosport

111 Test appearances for New Zealand would prepare most people for time in the spotlight, but Fleming says being involved in a tournament that is outside his usual sphere is a real thrill.

“Being inside the ropes is unique for us in another sport and to experience that and to meet some of these guys is pretty cool.”

Again, with 7000 Test runs under his belt, you may think Fleming would be full of confidence heading into the Pro-Am event in which he’s competing. He says that’s far from the case, despite the fact the ball in golf doesn’t move.

“That real horror sort of thing. People say ‘You’ve got the skills’ - I don’t!

“I know what I want to do, but to actually do it. That makes it even more remarkable watching these guys do it consistently and how hard it is. The ball doesn’t even move for Christ’s sake, ours moves!”

Being a part of New Zealand’s national open would make any Kiwi proud and Fleming says hearing people heap praise upon the tournament is heart-warming.

“It’s a good golfing community to be a part of and it’s a great event and I’m so proud of it. We’ve got people from India, from America, from all around the world who comment on it.”

Will Toogood is an Online Sports Editor for the NZ Herald.