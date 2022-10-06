Manly Sea Eagles head coach Des Hasler was not happy about the way the club went about promoting its pride jerseys in 2022. Photos / Getty, Photosport

Manly Sea Eagles head coach Des Hasler was not happy about the way the club went about promoting its pride jerseys in 2022. Photos / Getty, Photosport

Manly's pride jersey fiasco appears far from over with reports emerging coach Des Hasler is weighing up legal action over the scandal that derailed the club's season.

The Sea Eagles racked up seven-straight losses in the wake of the rainbow jersey drama which saw seven of the team's best players withdraw from their Round 20 match against the Roosters on religious and cultural grounds.

Now Hasler is reportedly considering a A$1m lawsuit against the club over its decision to implement the pride jersey without consulting with the football department, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

The paper reports Hasler considers his inability to fulfil contractual obligations was directly related to the pride jersey decision from club hierarchy.

He reportedly would have triggered an automatic contract extension for the 2024 season if Manly had reached the top-six in 2022.

Instead the team lost their last seven games to finish the season in 11th, likely five wins out of finals contention.

As a result, Hasler's position at Manly is now under serious threat, with reports emerging in recent days a succession plan will be put in place that will see either Anthony Seibold or Josh Hannay take over at the embattled club.

The club has so far refused to give their two-time premiership winning mentor an extension of his current deal which expires at the end of 2023.

Seibold was linked to the role by The Daily Telegraph, with the paper also reporting the former Rabbitohs and Broncos coach could be handed the reins to the team as soon as this month if the relationship between Hasler and club officials continues to sour.

Manly bosses are reportedly demanding a succession plan is put in place, and are asking for buy-in from Hasler who's notorious for doing things his own way.

Halser reportedly sees Hannay as his preferred option before handing over the keys for the 2025 season, which would mean he would get the one-year extension he's looking for.

But Seibold is considered the favoured option within more senior figures at the club.

Seibold had one season at the South Sydney Rabbitohs where he claimed the Dally M Coach of the Year award before trading positions with Wayne Bennett at the Brisbane Broncos in a messy situation.

Originally signed for five seasons by the Broncos, Seibold lasted less than two before parting ways following the worst season in the club's history in 2020 where it claimed the wooden spoon for the first time.

Since then, Seibold has worked with Adam O'Brien at Newcastle and Eddie Jones in England's rugby union coaching staff.

Seibold used to work for the Sea Eagles, having been an assistant under Trent Barrett.

Hasler on the other hand is hanging onto his role by a thread after the nightmarish finish to the season.

Although the club also had injuries to key players including star fullback and reigning Dally M Medallist Tom Trbojevic, the jersey drama was clearly the turning point as the club fell sharply away at the end of the season.

But since the season wound down the off-field situation has continued to deteriorate in Manly with reports of unrest in the playing group, division between DCE and the Trbojevic brothers and suggestions coach Hasler could be sacked.

Manly captain Daly Cherry-Evans didn't comment on the situation itself but did say he supported his coach.

"I always stay in contact with Des," Cherry-Evans said.

"We have a great relationship as coach and captain at Manly. That is why I always endorse him — because we do have such a good relationship.

"It is not for me to get in the way of the club and his relationship. They obviously have business to sort out and I am sure they will get it done by the time we get back for pre-season."