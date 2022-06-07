Michael Maguire. Photo / Photosport

The Wests Tigers have sacked Michael Maguire as coach.

The news come just hours hours after the Warriors parted ways with Nathan Brown.

"Wests Tigers Head Coach, Michael Maguire has been terminated from his role, effective immediately," the Tigers said in a statement.

"Wests Tigers sincerely thanks Michael for all his hard work and effort over the past three and a half years. As this is no doubt a challenging time for all parties, the club would like to respect Michael's privacy, wish him all the very best and will make no further comment.

"For the rest of the season Brett Kimmorley will take over as interim coach."

Tigers fans haven't been able to cheer their team on in a finals series since 2011 and the same, sad story continued under Maguire's watch.

The man who guided South Sydney to premiership glory in 2014 took charge of the joint-venture club in 2018, but results have continued to slide. The Tigers finished 11th in 2019, 11th in 2020 and 13th in 2021.

Another dismal start to the season this year has seen them win just three of 12 games and they sit in 13th spot above only the Warriors, Titans and Bulldogs.

Maguire's departure makes him the third NRL coach to lose their job this season, after Brown was axed and Bulldogs mentor Trent Barrett stood down following a tough 2022.

The decision to axe Maguire came after a board meeting on Tuesday as the coach ran a training session.

According to reports, Tigers powerbrokers had earmarked Round 13 — halfway through the season — as a tipping point to make a call on whether Maguire should stay or go. The Sydney Morning Herald reports 10 points after 13 rounds would have been deemed acceptable and given the club a chance of making the finals for the first time in 11 years.

Maguire was always up against it after his troops started the season with five straight losses. An emotional one-point win over Parramatta on Easter Monday breathed hope into the Tigers' season but in seven matches since, they've registered just two victories — including one against wooden spoon favourites the Bulldogs.

Phil Rothfield of the Daily Telegraph reported on Monday night Maguire was facing the axe and may have just one more game left. The end came even sooner than that.

The Tigers board made the decision after commissioning new footy boss Tim Sheens to undertake a review. When his future was a hot topic on Monday night, Maguire maintained he hadn't heard anything about being shown the door.

"He said he's just been with Tim Sheens and it's all news to him," Paul Kent revealed on NRL 360.

"As Buzz said, it's something that's moving at an accelerating rate but certainly Michael Maguire has not been told a thing and has no intention of walking in himself and saying 'I'm done'."

Maguire will continue as the Kiwis coach ahead of the Rugby League World Cup in October.