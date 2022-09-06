The All Blacks silence critics, the Warriors' soul-destroying final chapter and Kiwi Marcus Armstong on the Formula 2 podium - Cheree Kinnear gives the highs and lows of the weekend's sport all in 90 seconds. Video / Sky Sport / Spark Sport

Warriors playmaker Chanel Harris-Tavita has left the door open for a league comeback one day – but he is equally comfortable with the idea that he has played his last NRL game at the age of 23.

Back in May Harris-Tavita announced he would be taking an indefinite break from the sport, to the surprise of many observers, to pursue other interests.

After that prolonged farewell, the curtain call finally came on Saturday night, with the 27-26 loss to the Titans at Mt Smart.

Though obviously disappointed with the circumstances of the defeat, Tavita-Harris admitted his overriding emotion was relief, as he stood outside the Warriors dressing room.

"It's been a tough few years not just for myself but for the whole club," said Tavita-Harris. "I'm glad I can finally take a step back, reflect on what I've done and more importantly plan on what's next for me."

He is "more excited than nervous" about the future, though agreed those feelings could flip once the reality of walking away from professional sport sinks in.

Chanel Harris-Tavita with Warriors fans after the final game of the season. Photo / Photosport

It has been all he has known since he came into the Warriors system as a teenager.

He turned heads from an early age – becoming the youngest player to turn out for the club's under-20s team on his 17th birthday – before continuing his development in reserve grade, then making his NRL debut in round five of the 2019 season.

His current move is a rare one, as only two other NRL players in recent times hit the pause button.

Is he planning to come back?

"I couldn't tell you," said Harris-Tavita. "That's why I've said I'm having a break and not retiring. I've left it open so I can make my mind up later. I don't want to say I'm retiring and then all of a sudden, I'm coming out of retirement again.

"I just want to say I'm having a break. And if I find something I love doing, I'll keep doing that … and then I'll just fade out into the abyss."

Harris-Tavita has had no "second thoughts" since making the call, even though that has been a regular question. Instead he has been appreciating every moment "a little more" as he realised the end was in sight.

That was obvious when he took the field on Saturday, pausing to take a few deep breaths and survey the surroundings.

"I knew that this would be my last chance," said Harris-Tavita. "This could potentially be my last NRL game ever. So I wanted to finish on a high."

The final match didn't go to plan, as the Warriors wobbled badly to give up a 14 point lead in the last eight minutes. The Pakuranga junior was "gutted' but walked off satisfied nonetheless.

"I felt like I put my best foot forward," said Harris-Tavita.

Chanel Harris-Tavita in action against the Panthers. Photo / Photosport

That's been a theme of his career; he hasn't always hogged the headlines – though there have been some notable moments – but he has always seemed to give everything he possibly could across 54 matches.

"If you told me I was playing [more than 50 NRL games] when I was a kid I would have been over the moon," said Harris-Tavita. "Something I've always prided myself on was working hard. I haven't always been the most talented player on the field but when I ran out with my teammates, I just wanted them to look at me and think he's gonna give everything he's got. That's the legacy I hope I left behind."

Favourites memories include his debut (a win over the Titans) and representing Samoa in test football, to honour his grandparents.

He hopes to make the Toa Samoa squad for the upcoming World Cup in England, before finally hanging up his boots. As well as pursuing his passion for writing, Harris-Tavita plans to visit his sister (studying in the United States) and travel.

"I might just go backpacking around Europe and see where I finish," laughed Harris-Tavita.

There was a special postscript on Saturday night, as around 30 family and friends performed an emotional haka for him.

"It just shows how much love they have for me and it's reciprocal," said Harris-Tavita.

As a rare local product, Harris-Tavita will always be part of the Warriors family, whether he ultimately returns or not, remembered for his courage, conviction and class.

"I'm getting out of my comfort zone," said Harris-Tavita. "If I find something else I enjoy doing I'll keep doing that. If I feel like I want to come back [to league] and have a red hot crack again then I'll do that too."

Chanel Harris-Tavita at the Warriors

Games: 54

Tries: 7

Goals: 52

Try assists: 17

Average running metres: 49

Positions: Five eighth 30, Halfback 13, Interchange 8, Fullback 3