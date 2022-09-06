Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

NRL: Warriors playmaker Chanel Harris-Tavita on his decision to step away from league, having no regrets and the chances of a comeback

Michael Burgess
By
4 mins to read
The All Blacks silence critics, the Warriors' soul-destroying final chapter and Kiwi Marcus Armstong on the Formula 2 podium - Cheree Kinnear gives the highs and lows of the weekend's sport all in 90 seconds. Video / Sky Sport / Spark Sport

The All Blacks silence critics, the Warriors' soul-destroying final chapter and Kiwi Marcus Armstong on the Formula 2 podium - Cheree Kinnear gives the highs and lows of the weekend's sport all in 90 seconds. Video / Sky Sport / Spark Sport

Warriors playmaker Chanel Harris-Tavita has left the door open for a league comeback one day – but he is equally comfortable with the idea that he has played his last NRL game at the age

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.