The Warriors react after defeat to the Titans. Photo / Photosport

Titans 27

Warriors 26

Just when you thought you had seen it all from the Warriors in 2022, there was another soul destroying final chapter on Saturday.

The Auckland team were beaten 27-26 by the Gold Coast Titans in golden point, with Titans halfback Tanah Boyd converting a 30-metre field goal in the 83rd minute.

Given the circumstances, it was one of the most disappointing defeats of the season, as the Warriors lost from a seemingly imperious position.

They looked to have the game in the bag, holding a 14-point advantage with only eight minutes to play.

But they collectively seemed to clock off, and the Titans took advantage with two quickfire tries, before Boyd levelled the scores with a 79th minute penalty.

Both teams had field goal attempts charged down in the extra time period, but a Warriors mistake near halfway gave the Titans the initiative and Boyd made no mistake.

This wasn't the script, on old boys day and in front of a vocal 20,512 crowd, against a Titans side that had nothing to play for.

But the finale again showed the Warriors soft underbelly and it's the kind of result that leaves a sour taste, and will linger through the offseason.

It also shows the massive assignment ahead for new coach Andrew Webster, who needs to restore pride and belief.

Such an scenario seemed unlikely in the first half, as the Warriors made a perfect start with three tries in the opening 14 minutes and led 20-6 at halftime, which represented their most productive opening period since May last year.

First, Jesse Arthars crossed off a precise Reece Walsh pass, after Eliesa Katoa had split the Titans defence. It was a reminder of the effectiveness of Walsh when he gets early ball, all too rare this season.

The second try was more fortunate, after the Titans couldn't deal with a Daejarn Asi bomb, but Walsh deserved credit for his delightful inside flick pass to Josh Curran.

The Titans were stunned but the Warriors kept coming and Dallin Watene-Zelezniak did well to scoop up a Chanel Harris-Tavita pass on the bounce, before an acrobatic finish near the corner flag.

Prop Addin Fonua-Blake was held up over the line, before AJ Brimson responded for the Titans, beating three ineffectual tackles on an angled run to the line.

But the Warriors had the final first-half say, as Curran showed his hunger to beat Brimson to a loose ball in the in goal, after the Titans couldn't clean up a kick.

The home side had dominated possession (61 per cent), helped by an excellent completion rate (91 per cent).

But the home side suffered their trademark third quarter wobbles, gifting a try to the Titans, after an attempted short goal-line dropout went wrong and Beau Fermor had an unimpeded run to score.

They withstood spells of pressure, before Viliami Vailea sprinted 60 metres to dot down under the posts in the 52nd minute, after a spectacular clean break by the young centre.

Walsh left the field soon afterwards – clutching his left shoulder – with Harris-Tavita moving to fullback and Wayde Egan going to five eighth.

The Warriors looked to be safe, but completely switched off in the last 10 minutes, as the Titans managed two opportunist tries. Jayden Campbell beat four defenders with a solo run in the 73rd minute, before former Warrior Paul Turner backed up to score two minutes later after a blind side raid two minutes later.

That set up a nervy finale – with the Titans clearly on top – and a Tanah Boyd penalty levelled the scores, after Fonua-Blake caught Campbell with a high tackle.

The Titans always looked more likely in the extra time period. Asi and Campbell had ambitious shots, before Boyd made no mistake.

