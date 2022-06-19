The Warriors will return to Mt Smart Stadium for their next NRL match. Photo / Photosport

After 59 games on the road, the Warriors finally have their long-awaited return to Mt Smart ahead of them.

It's been more than 1000 days since the Warriors ran out in Auckland for an NRL match, and have constantly spoken about how good it's going to be.

After next week's international break, they're going to get the chance to prove that.

Losing their seventh game on the trot on Saturday night with a 40-6 defeat against the Penrith Panthers, the Warriors bid farewell to their home away from home at Moreton Daily Stadium in Redcliffe. The team will still be based there for the remainder of the season, but will not play home games at the stadium. Their four remaining home games will be at Mt Smart.

It has seemed like the Warriors have almost been counting down until they return home for the past few weeks – granted they are constantly reminded of it in press conferences – and interim head coach Stacey Jones said he hoped the break would be a reset for a season all but lost.

Despite being 4-11 on the season and 14th on the ladder, there is still a faint chance of an unlikely playoff run. However, most fans would tell you the season now becomes about the club continuing their record of never claiming the wooden spoon.

In nine remaining matches, the Warriors meet four of the other five lowest-ranked teams in the competition, with those matches shaping up as vital in the race to stave off the spoon.

"We're not in a good way at the moment with how we're playing, but what this gives us is a good opportunity to get back home and try play some good footy," Jones said following the loss to Penrith.

"We want to make our people proud of what we do. This gives us the chance to do it."

Given how poor their recent performances had been – and how impressive the Panthers are - the Warriors weren't expected to upset the reigning premiers. However, there were several familiar issues that crept into an otherwise vastly improved performance.

A few defensive lapses or moments where a loss of concentration was exploited allowed the Panthers to run up the score, crossing for a few soft tries.

However, there were signs of the Warriors improving, and captain Tohu Harris hoped to see the side build from that performance.

"With all the good things that we did, we'd do one or two things that let ourselves down. They're too good a side to make those mental errors against. In terms of the effort and change in attitude, that part was really pleasing. But we have to work on doing it for longer periods of time."

The Warriors take on the 13th-placed Wests Tigers in their Mt Smart return on July 3.