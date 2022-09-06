The All Blacks silence critics, the Warriors' soul-destroying final chapter and Kiwi Marcus Armstong on the Formula 2 podium - Cheree Kinnear gives the highs and lows of the weekend's sport all in 90 seconds. Video / Sky Sport / Spark Sport

The New Zealand Warriors have confirmed a massive squad clean out.

At the end of a nightmare three-seasons stranded in Australia, 15 players have now been cut loose from the club, including 10 players who started the year on the club's 30-man senior squad, rugby league website Zero Tackle reported.

Some moves have already happened, including the departure of some of the club's biggest names in Matt Lodge, who is playing for the Roosters, Kodi Nikorima, who is playing for South Sydney before linking with the Dolphins, and Ash Taylor, who retired after ongoing hip injuries at the age of 27.

Others have also already been announced such as the departure of Euan Aitken for the Dolphins, the end of Jesse Arthars' one-year loan and return to the Broncos, Chanel Harris-Tavita taking indefinite leave from rugby league in order to travel, Eliesa Katoa joining the Storm and star fullback Reece Walsh switching to the Broncos.

Aitken also took out the Simon Mannering Medal as the Warriors' player of the year, while Walsh was named the People's Choice Award winner.

But a host of other players including Jack Murchie, Pride Petterson-Robati, Dunamis Lui and development player Lleyton Finau have also been moved on.

Dunamis Lui is one of many to exit the club. Photo / Photosport

The other players exiting the club are Daejarn Asi, Jackson Frei and Junior Ratuva.

The Warriors do have some new players joining the club including Eels forward Marata Niukore, Sharks half Luke Metcalf, Sea Eagles utility Dylan Walker, Knights second rower Mitch Barnett, Raiders fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad and Broncos star Te Maire Martin.

The Warriors are also set to have a new coach with Panthers assistant Andrew Webster signing a three-year deal from next season.

Webster has previously worked at the Warriors, having been an assistant coach for two seasons in 2015.

But since then, the Warriors have had four coaches in Stephen Kearney, Todd Payten, Nathan Brown and now Stacey Jones, who has been interim coach for 10 matches in 2022.

The Warriors have had a huge amount of player turnover in recent seasons including the loss of former captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck for rugby union but the latest exodus was not unexpected.

The Warriors have been based in Redcliffe for much of the past three seasons due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

But the club has been perennial underachievers, having made the finals just once since the side's second grand final run in 2011.

The Warriors finished 15th in 2022 and while it was largely blamed on another season spent mostly away from home, New Zealand won its homecoming game against the Tigers, but lost seven from eight to finish the season in a whimper.

Reece Walsh on his final game for the Warriors against the Titans. Photo / Photosport

Walsh's departure was the biggest news of the season as the Queensland prospect stunned the league, backflipping on comments he wanted to stay with the club and getting a release to move back closer to his family.

However, after his final match, Walsh gave a heartfelt farewell to the club that gave him his debut.

"I felt pretty emotional running out and shaking the boys' hands (for the last time)," Walsh said.

"I am forever grateful for what the Warriors did for me. I had some really good days here and really bad ones, and they've stuck by me through thick and thin. It's all love for the club.

"I will take the next couple of weeks to sit down with my family and reflect on the time I spent here. I really enjoyed my time here at the club and it's sad that I'm going.

"In saying that I am happy to head back home and surround myself with family and mates I have grown up with."