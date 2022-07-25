Black Caps round off unbeaten tour of Ireland, so close once again at a major for Lydia Ko and Liam Lawson scores second F2 win. Video / Sky Sport / Spark Sport

Former Gold Coast Titans captain Kevin Proctor is reportedly being investigated by his club after appearing to post a video of himself vaping during his side's loss to the Canterbury Bulldogs on Sunday.

The Bulldogs won the clash 36-26 at Commbank Stadium, leaving the Titans languishing in 15th place on the ladder, only ahead of the Wests Tigers on for-and-against.

The club's dire season keeps limping from bad to worse as Proctor allegedly posted a now-deleted Instagram story from what looks like a toilet cubicle during the match.

In a seven-second video with the caption "Not the halftime vape", Proctor was seen in a Titans polo sucking on what looks like an e-cigarette before exhaling into the camera.

The video was reportedly posted at 3.17pm, just after halftime in the Titans-Bulldogs match.

Kevin Proctor reportedly posted a video on his own Instagram page. Photo / Instagram

Proctor didn't play in the match but was caught on camera by Fox Sports in attendance at the ground, sitting near the Titans interchange bench.

Smoking is banned at all stadiums in Australia and Proctor could face disciplinary action if he is to have been found guilty of smoking at Commbank.

Proctor has been a controversial player in his career, having been fined $20,000 in 2017 after CCTV footage emerged of the star allegedly buying cocaine outside a Canberra nightclub.

He was also sent off and banned for four matches in 2020 for biting then Sharks halfback Shaun Johnson.

A 283-game veteran for the Melbourne Storm and Titans, Proctor has also played 22 Test matches for New Zealand.

But at 33, his career is at a crossroads and he appears to be set to head to the UK Super League next year.