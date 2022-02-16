Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

NRL: The burning question around Shaun Johnson's Warriors return

3 minutes to read
Shaun Johnson is seen as an important part of the Warriors' 2022 season. Photo / Photosport

Shaun Johnson is seen as an important part of the Warriors' 2022 season. Photo / Photosport

Michael Burgess
By
Michael Burgess

Reporter

Shaun Johnson won't take part in Saturday's trial against the Melbourne Storm but is tracking well for his long-awaited NRL return with the Warriors next month.

The 31-year-old missed the last six games of the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.