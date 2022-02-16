Shaun Johnson is seen as an important part of the Warriors' 2022 season. Photo / Photosport

Shaun Johnson is seen as an important part of the Warriors' 2022 season. Photo / Photosport

Shaun Johnson won't take part in Saturday's trial against the Melbourne Storm but is tracking well for his long-awaited NRL return with the Warriors next month.

The 31-year-old missed the last six games of the 2021 season with a serious hamstring injury, then was stuck in New Zealand for the first part of the Warriors' preseason, eventually requiring a chartered flight to get to Brisbane.

He made a steady return to training, as he was still rehabilitating the hamstring strain, but has been fit and firing over the last month.

But the Warriors will take a cautious approach, given the importance of the 32-test Kiwi and his injury issues over the two seasons, where he completed only 26 matches out of a possible 45 with the Sharks.

"He probably could have played [this] weekend," said coach Nathan Brown. "But he has come off two years where he's had a fair bit of surgery and missed a fair bit.

"But he has been training quite well since he's been back in full-time. I don't think he's really missed much at all, once he got out of rehab. He is ticking over pretty good."

Johnson's experience and game management abilities are a vital factor for the Warriors in 2022, with a portfolio of skills that can take them closer to a top-eight berth.

Who partners Johnson in the halves is a burning question, with Chanel Harris-Tavita and Kodi Nikorima both impressing for the Māori All Stars and Ash Taylor making solid gains over the last month.

Aside from creative ability, Brown said defensive prowess was also going to be a key factor in his final decision.

"Obviously someone who's going to be connected defensively with their edge," said Brown. "We need someone who's going to hold the gloves up there.

"That's been a fairly key focus area for us in the preseason and hopefully we get some great growth out of our defence in 2022."

Along with Johnson, hooker Wayde Egan and back rower Josh Curran, who suffered a head knock in Saturday's All Stars game, won't be involved in Melbourne.

But Brown expects to use up to 26 players, in varying stints, with most of the Warriors front-line squad in action.

After his strong performance for the Indigenous All Stars, Curran topped off an impressive week by agreeing a contract extension at the Warriors until the end of 2024.

The 22-year-old was one of big improvers last year, going to fringe to a fixture in the team. He came into the season with only six first grade appearances in the previous two years and was stuck in reserve grade for the first five matches.

But Curran got his chance in round six and then played 14 of the Warriors' last 18 games, emerging as a key weapon on both sides of the ball.

He scored four tries, averaged 79 metres and 39 tackles a game and also produced 23 tackle breaks, five line breaks and five try assists.

"Josh really delivered on the potential we knew he had," said Warriors general manager of football Craig Hodges.

"The key was that he made some big adjustments that have paid off. He also benefited from the confidence Nathan [Brown] showed in him.

"You can see how much he has grown and what's really encouraging is that he has so much room to improve further."