A female pitch invader in jeans and a bra was tackled by security to cheers from the crowd, but Gold Coast boss Dennis Watt called the tackle 'heavy-handed.' Video / Getty / Fox / @Chargey76

The streaker who was poleaxed by a security guard when she invaded the field during Parramatta's win over the Gold Coast says she got what she deserved — but not everyone is so sure.

Titans fan Javon Johnson hopped the fence after the Eels scored to make it 24-16 in the 72nd minute of their clash on Saturday night. Parramatta playmaker Mitchell Moses was stunned when she was hit hard and driven into the turf by security before being escorted off the ground.

Johnson copped her medicine, telling Seven News: "I got what I deserved. He (the security guard) was doing his job."

Speaking to Tammy Barker & Bodge for Breakfast on Triple M Cairns on Monday morning, Johnson admitted she got swept up in the moment.

"I know exactly what I did. It's been a bucket list thing and when your friends say, 'I dare you to do it', you don't actually think you're going to do it. It was such a surreal, out-of-body experience," she said.

"It's the adrenaline of the crowd. You just hear this big roar and I was like, 'I need to take off my top now'. I was so close to doing my bra but I was like, 'No … that's a bit far'."

The pitch invader is tackled by a security guard. Photo / Getty

The pitch invader also elaborated on why she had no issue with how the security guard handled her situation.

"I used to play AFL and rugby and I have three brothers, so getting tackled was not a problem," she said.

"The tackle was honestly fine, it was more how much air I got. I guess it just looks so much worse. He could have just grabbed me at that time and I would have fallen over.

"I think it's fair play. I definitely took what I deserved. He should keep his job."

Johnson's stunt came after she uploaded a TikTok video from the stands, saying: "One of my actual biggest goals in life has been to actually just run on the football field and I'm doing this, ready? I'm going to."

Johnson also re-posted footage on TikTok of her getting tackled by security and in another clip she shared media articles about her stunt and a text message from a person she suggested was her boyfriend.

A screenshot posted on the social media platform revealed the text message said: "You're an idiot and a disgrace. Thank you for an absolute embarrassment. Don't try contact me."

Johnson captioned her TikTok post: "When your man doesn't come to the footy but wakes up to this…"

Not everyone saw the funny side to things. Photo: TikTok.

Footy fans were divided about whether the security guard was entitled to hit Johnson as hard as he did, or if he was too heavy-handed.

What about that 😳😳😳😳😳😳



Watch Mitchell Moses reaction in the background 🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/v2qlRG7BPR — Richard Callander (@richieplz) April 9, 2022

his reaction to the streaker getting SLAMMED into the ground i am LIVING pic.twitter.com/dyOchSYy3I — bib 🏈 (@sunsetpogues) April 9, 2022

The Titans said in a statement they are "working with Cbus Super Stadium and their security provider to get a full understanding of the incident and we will have a report from the venue in coming days".

Gold Coast chairman Dennis Watt told The Daily Telegraph: "There needs to be a review of what happened.

"From where I was sitting it did seem heavy-handed. It could have been handled better.

"You heard this collective intake of breath around the ground.

"It did seem over the top and it put the intruder at real physical risk."

Plenty of punters on social media had their say about the incident. Former Penrith Panthers cheerleader Nat Sinclair on Sunday tweeted: "The security guard who took out the streaker last night deserves nothing other than a bloody pat on the back for doing his job well. If you don't want to get tackled then stay in your seat like a normal person & don't run onto the field directly at a player. Simple.

"Remember when Sam Kerr absolutely hammered that male pitch invader and everyone loved it? Let's hold the same standard here."

In response to Sinclair's stance, sports reporter Mark Gottlieb said: "I agree with this for the most part but also we expect security guards to produce a proportional response in many other aspects of life. If a seccy at your local pub cut someone in half for jumping a velvet rope is that fair game too? IMO it depends on the situation."

Phil Rothfield of The Daily Telegraph said on Twitter "security was way over the top" and sports reporter Jelisa Apps also criticised the guard.

Sports journalist Phil Lutton said: "She invaded the pitch, impossible to know if she posed any danger to players or officials and was dealt with as per protocol."