NRL: Shaun Johnson's tearful tribute to wife Kayla after winning Sharks' player of the year

Kiwis and Sharks halfback Shaun Johnson has paid a tearful tribute to his wife and former Silver Ferns star Kayla Johnson (née Cullen).

The Former Warriors star took out the Porter Gallen Medal for player of the year at the Sharks' 2020 awards night.

During his acceptance speech at the awards ceremony, Johnson spoke about his young family and broke down in tears when speaking of his wife Kayla.

"She has sacrificed her whole career to come over here with me ... and honestly I can never repay you ... just for believing in me when I was copping it," an emotional Johnson said.

"For looking after me, for giving me the best gift in the world in our daughter and I promise you ... whatever comes next for us, I will support you in everything we do.

"I just can't thank you enough for doing this with me, riding this journey with me.

"Thank you, babe, I love you."

The couple welcomed their first child Millah Malvina Johnson in August this year.

On the field, Johnson managed to turn his year around after a shaky start to the season, finishing the season with the most try assists in the NRL with 23.

However, a ruptured Achilles brought his season to an abrupt end during the penultimate round, an injury that will see him miss at least two months into next year's campaign.

Johnson also took out the Members' Player of the Year and Tackle of the Year at the Sharks' awards night.