The Warriors snatched the win from the Cowboys 25-24. Video / Sky Sport

Warriors 25

Cowboys 24

The Warriors are on a roll, after a cliffhanger 25-24 golden point victory over the North Queensland Cowboys on Friday night.

An 83rd minute Shaun Johnson field goal was the difference, providing a dramatic conclusion to an entertaining contest.

Johnson had missed an earlier attempt in the extra time period, but made no mistake with the second, with the flat shot just clearing the crossbar.

It capped an impressive comeback from the Warriors, who were behind 18-6 late in the first half, then trailed 24-18 with fewer than 20 minutes to play.

They spent most of the match in their own territory – with the Cowboys dominating – but kept finding a way to be close on the scoreboard, off scraps of possession.

Despite his late heroics, it wasn't a vintage Johnson performance, though he kept fronting up. Halves partner Chanel Harris-Tavita was a standout, while the team defended superbly through long periods of Cowboys pressure.

The Warriors celebrate Shaun Johnson's winning field goal. Photo / Photosport

After their recent parsimonious efforts on defence, where they only conceded three tries in the previous two weeks, the Warriors had their line breached three times in the space of a half hour, but they rebounded from a poor start.

The Cowboys took an early lead, with Tom Dearden slipping through a Josh Curran tackle, after Jason Taumalolo had rampaged through the middle to create momentum.

But the Warriors hit back quickly, with Jesse Arthars running a great line off a precise Johnson ball.

The Cowboys were edging the yardage battle – with their impressive line speed – and on the back of strong defence, were gifted a try when Addin Fonua-Blake – a late inclusion – made a casual attempt to clean up a Chad Townsend grubber.

The Warriors spent most of the half on defence, withstanding three repeat sets at one stage, but were their own worst enemies, with poor decisions hampering their rare attacking forays.

Johnson made a couple of unforced errors, including a wild intercept pass that led to the Cowboys' third first-half try to Kyle Feldt.

Not much was going right, though Josh Curran gave reasons for hope with a determined individual effort just before halftime, after a Harris-Tavita 40-20 had offered a late opportunity.

That optimism continued after the break, with Kodi Nikorima darting over untouched from dummy half.

Shaun Johnson of the Warriors kicks the game winner. Photo / Photosport

But the Warriors' right-edge defence looked vulnerable and Valentine Holmes zig-zagged through a jagged line, with Townsend creating hesitancy with a clever delay.

A penalty for a high shot on Peta Hiku garnered two more points, before another twist, with Harris-Tavita laying on a try for Euan Aitken with a neat pass to level the scores with 15 minutes to play.

Both teams finished with high quality football, as the tension mounted. Reece Walsh almost engineered an opening for Arthars, with the cover defence prevailing.

A Johnson field goal attempt was charged down, before Walsh miscued his effort in the next set.

A courageous Harris-Tavita intervention then saved the Warriors in the last minute of normal time.

Johnson and Townsend both missed from handy angles in the extra time period, before the veteran Warrior nailed his attempt on the run, squeezing the ball just inside the left upright.

Warriors 25 (Jesse Arthars, Josh Curran, Kodi Nikorima, Euan Aitken tries; Reece Walsh 4 cons, Shaun Johnson field goal)

Cowboys 24 (Tom Dearden, Scott Drinkwater, Kyle Feldt, Valentine Holmes tries; Holmes 2 cons, 2 pens)

Halftime: 12-18