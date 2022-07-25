Former Gold Coast Titans skipper Kevin Proctor allegedly posted a video of himself vaping in a toilet during his club's clash with the Bulldogs. Photo / Getty/Instagram

Former Gold Coast Titans skipper Kevin Proctor allegedly posted a video of himself vaping in a toilet during his club's clash with the Bulldogs. Photo / Getty/Instagram

Former Gold Coast Titans star Kevin Proctor has broken his silence after he was sacked posting a video of himself vaping during his side's loss to the Canterbury Bulldogs

The former Titans skipper and Kiwis international sparked an investigation from his side which saw Proctor quickly "released from his commitments with the Club for the remainder of the year and will not return to train or play with the squad".

The decision essentially ends the 33-year-old Proctor's 283-game NRL career as he is reportedly looking at options in the UK Super League.

Proctor hasn't played since round 9 due to an injury but was at Commbank Stadium for the clash against the Bulldogs, posting a seven-second video with the caption "Not the halftime vape". Proctor was wearing a Titans polo and sucking on what looks like an e-cigarette before exhaling into the camera.

The video was reportedly posted at 3.17pm, just after halftime in the Titans-Bulldogs match.

Proctor broken his silence on the incident via the Courier Mail.

"I am embarrassed with regards to my actions," Proctor said.

"I would like to thank the Titans for their understanding and acknowledging my personal situation.

"I wish Justin (Holbrook, Titans coach) and my teammates all the very best for the rest of the year.

"I would like to thank owners Daryl Kelly and Rebecca Frizelle for their support over the years and all the Titans fans."

Proctor's manager Chris Orr also told the Mail Proctor had been battling off-field issues, including the breakdown of his marriage and his mother's cancer diagnosis.

"Kevin is dealing with some difficult issues surrounding the breakdown of his marriage and ongoing injuries," Orr said.

"He will take this time to recover and refocus on possible opportunities overseas."

The Titans released a statement to announce Proctor's exit from the club on Monday.

"The Gold Coast Titans have sanctioned Kevin Proctor after being made aware of an incident during yesterday's round 19 fixture against the Bulldogs," the statement read.

"Proctor has also been released from his commitments with the Club for the remainder of the year and will not return to train or play with the squad.

"His actions were in breach of both NRL and Stadium regulations."

Proctor has been a controversial player in his career, having been fined $20,000 in 2017 after CCTV footage emerged of the star allegedly buying cocaine outside a Canberra nightclub.

He was also sent off and banned for four matches in 2020 for biting then Sharks halfback Shaun Johnson.

Proctor has also played 22 test matches for New Zealand.