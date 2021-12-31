NRL players, fans rally for former Kiwis great Frank Pritchard fighting for life after getting Covid

Frank Pritchard during a 2015 NRL semifinal. Photo / Getty

Kiwis legend Frank Pritchard is in hospital fighting for his life following complications from Covid with a former teammate calling for wishes of support.

A report from Channel Nine claims Pritchard is on life support with a collapsed lung among other health issues due to the virus.

A report from The Daily Telegraph also claims Pritchard has been in the ICU at Liverpool Hospital and has had an ongoing problem with asthma issues.

Prichard's former Bulldogs and Kiwis teammate Krisnan Inu posted on Instagram saying he wasn't 'doing well in hospital'.

"If there was ever a time I needed to ask for a favour, it'll be right now.. asking for prayers from youse all for my uso @pritchardfrank who's not doing so well in hospital right now. Families wishes to keep it to prayers. No need for further details. Let them be. But please, pray for my bro.. keep strong my uso. Wish we could be by your side.

Bulldogs General Manager of Football Phil Gould also confirmed the news via Twitter, writing: "Hearts and prayers are with former Bulldog Frank Pritchard who is in hospital battling Covid. We send all our best wishes for a full and speedy recovery. Our love to Frank's family and friends."

Frank Pritchard during a Kiwis training session in 2013. Photo / Getty Images

Pritchard played over 100 games for the Penrith Panthers and the Bulldogs across his glittering rugby league career, along with brief spells in the Parramatta Eels and Hull in England's Super League.

The 38-year-old also played almost 30 games for New Zealand in addition to eight games for Samoa before hanging up the boots at the end of 2017.

Pritchard of Samoa looks on during the 2017 Rugby League World Cup. Photo / Getty Images

