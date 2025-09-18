Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / League

NRL: Sydney Roosters’ Victor Radley hit with historic suspension amid Brandon Smith drug charges

Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Victor Radley has been hit with a 10-game suspension. Photo / Getty Images

Victor Radley has been hit with a 10-game suspension. Photo / Getty Images

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Sydney Roosters star Victor Radley has been handed the “heaviest sanction ever” in the club’s 117-year history after he was embroiled in a Queensland Police investigation that led to Kiwis international Brandon Smith facing a drug supply charge.

Radley fronted the Roosters board on Thursday and has accepted a 10-match

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save