While some were caught by security, five separate people made it onto the field at Sunday's Warriors v Tigers match. Video / Supplied

The Warriors' return to Mt Smart Stadium has been marred by five separate pitch invaders disrupting their win over the Wests Tigers today .

Playing their first game at their home ground in more than 1000 days, the Warriors earned a hard-fought but ultimately convincing 20-2 victory.

But the match was interrupted on several occasions as security guards dealt with fans who had made their way onto the pitch, disrupting an otherwise joyous occasion in front of a sell-out crowd of 26,009.

There were faint echoes of the Warriors' opening game of 1995. Dave Dobbyn roused the crowd – especially with the "Loyal" singalong – before the team emerged to smoke, drums and fire from the far tunnel.

The match came a week after the Kiwis' win over Tonga at the same venue saw fights break out between fans in the stands.