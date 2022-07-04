A pitch invader has gone viral after filming himself at Sunday's Warriors game. Video / @Johnny.tipene

A pitch invader has gone viral after filming himself at Sunday's Warriors game. Video / @Johnny.tipene

A pitch invader that disrupted the Warriors' homecoming win over the Wests Tigers on Sunday has filmed his experience on the field.

The fan posted video of his on-field dash on TikTok, with the video quickly gaining almost 350,000 views.

The video shows the pitch invader running on the field at Mt Smart Stadium before getting caught by security.

Another video filmed from the sidelines was also posted to the same TikTok account.

It was one of five separate occasions of pitch invaders disrupting the Warriors game.

Playing their first game at their home ground in more than 1000 days, the Warriors earned a hard-fought but ultimately convincing 20-2 victory.

But the match was interrupted on several occasions as security guards dealt with fans who had made their way onto the pitch, disrupting an otherwise joyous occasion in front of a sell-out crowd of 26,009.