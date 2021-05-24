NRL: Peta Hiku to leave New Zealand Warriors

The Warriors are losing a key player. Photosport

The New Zealand Warriors have confirmed centre Peta Hiku is leaving the club at the end of the season.

The 28-year-old had signed a one-year deal for 2021 but his campaign ended after four appearances following season-ending shoulder surgery after the 20-14 win over St George Illawarra on April 18.

The versatile back has signed a two-year deal with the North Queensland Cowboys, where he rejoins Todd Payten who was the interim coach of the Warriors last year.

"We made an offer to Peta but unfortunately we couldn't match the terms he had on the table from his new club and understandably he has to look after his family's best interests," said Warriors recruitment manager Peter O'Sullivan.

"Pet has made a great contribution to the club since coming back home in 2018 and we wish him all the best for the rest of his career."

Peta Hiku in possession against the Canberra Raiders. Photosport

After making his NRL debut with Manly-Warringah in 2013, Hiku had a stint with Penrith and then Warrington in the Super League before coming home.

His NRL career with the Warriors began against South Sydney in Perth in the first round in 2018. He finishes with a total of 67 appearances including 18 tries. He has a career tally of 147 games.