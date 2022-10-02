Panthers players celebrate a try in their NRL grand final win over the Eels. Photo / Getty

Panthers players celebrate a try in their NRL grand final win over the Eels. Photo / Getty

The Penrith Panthers have capped off a remarkable NRL season in style.

The Panthers have become the first club in the 113-year history of Australian rugby league to win all four grades with coach Ivan Cleary overseeing a dynasty unlike anything ever seen before.

It was supposed to be a blockbuster western Sydney showdown - the first time the two rival clubs ever met in a decider - but it instead turned into a bloodbath as Penrith pulled off a famous 28-12 win.

It was 28-0 before Parramatta avoided complete embarrassment by scoring two late tries.

The match kicked off after some pre-match entertainment, featured Aussie icon Jimmy Barnes, that divided fans.

Brian To'o of the Panthers celebrates after scoring a try during the 2022 NRL Grand Final. Photo / Getty

Accor Stadium was rocking when the match kicked off with the atmosphere described as something rarely seen in the sport.

The Eels were clearly overawed, while the Panthers were absolutely clinical in racing out to an 18-0 lead at half time - and it didn't get any better in the second half.

The first half action included an ugly moment where Panthers playmaker Jarome Luai appeared to kick Isaiah Papali'i as he was on the ground.

The day didn't start out how Parramatta fans wanted it to with the Eels beaten by Newcastle in the NRLW Grand Final 32-12. It was just a bad day all round to be an Eels fan.

The Clive Churchill Medal for player of the match went to Panthers fullback Dylan Edwards.