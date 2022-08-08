Ricky Stuart. Photo / Andrew Cornaga / Photosport.co.nz

The NRL is reportedly looking at banning Canberra's Ricky Stuart after his "weak-gutted dog" outburst aimed at Penrith player Jaeman Salmon, amid calls for the coach to be stood down for the remainder of the season.

Stuart's post-match press conference tirade stunned the NRL community and saw the Raiders coach largely condemned after his side lost 26-6 to the Panthers.

Stuart singled out Salmon for lashing out with his boot after a tackle from Raiders hooker Tom Starling in the 60th minute of the clash. Salmon was put on report for the incident and subsequently fined A$1000.

Jaeman Salmon scores a try against the Raiders. Photo / Getty Images

But Stuart has been slammed for his extraordinary spray and the Daily Telegraph reports the NRL is considering a two-game suspension for the Raiders mentor, while he could also be banned from attending post-match press conferences for the rest of the season.

Speaking on the Triple M Breakfast radio show, Panthers legend Mark Geyer blasted Stuart.

"They're pretty harsh words," Geyer said. "This is unprecedented for mine, I have never seen a press conference like that and there's a reason we don't see it, because you're not allowed to say what he said, quite simply.

"There are stories that have come out about what happened 12 years ago in an under-12s game in 2010, which involved Ricky Stuart's son and Jaeman Salmon. I get that, I was a coach once myself, but they were 11 years of age.

"Now that he's said this, he's brought in Salmon's family, who want an explanation of why. Basically 'we haven't seen him for 12 years, what's going on? How can you say this about our son?'

"I don't get Ricky Stuart's side. I really don't. He's a 55-year-old male who's coached 500 games, he's been in the game so long, and if that was his son, how would he feel if someone said that about his son?

MG didn't hold back. Photo / Instagram

"The NRL have no option. I'm afraid they have no option, there is a precedent that needs to be set. If a coach or player goes out next weekend, I want them deterred from saying something so bad about a person.

"It's not because I'm a Penrith ex-player, if this was anyone … people saying I'm biased, I'm not biased, I'm just putting myself in the situation of the Salmon family. If that was my son, I'd be filthy. I'd be knocking on his door the next day.

"I think he's got to be suspended, for the first time ever in NRL history, a coach has to be suspended for his after-match comments about a player."

Fox League NRL commentator Andrew Voss had a similar opinion. He said the Raiders should take it out of the league's hands and stand Stuart down for the remainder of the season.

"Can I say for the record, because we do have to take a stand – I believe Ricky Stuart should be suspended for the rest of the year," Voss said on SEN 1170 Breakfast.

"I think the Raiders should stand him down and say, 'Ricky, it's been a long year, I cannot excuse what happened, you can have the rest of the season off'.

"You've got to take a stand. It can't be a fine for this sort of behaviour. It cannot be a fine.

"There may be a fine with it, but it's got to be something else."

On Sky Sports Radio's Big Sports Breakfast, the Daily Telegraph's Phil Rothfield said Stuart was facing more than just a fine.

"I think it was so serious, what happened, that we're looking beyond a fine this time," he said.

"I think (NRL CEO) Andrew Abdo was so angry about it that he'll probably look at some kind of suspension, it might just be standing him down for one week or two weeks."

Rothfield said he was "very close to Ricky but this is a situation where you just cannot defend him".

He added his children went to school with Salmon and Stuart's kids and added: "Jaeman as a young fella had a reputation as a bit of a problem child and look there is obviously some issues that have been boiling away with Ricky."

Similarly, NRL reporter Adam Pengilly said Stuart went too far.

"He crossed the line there on the weekend," he told the Big Sports Breakfast.

"I love Ricky's passion and the way he talks about the game but he shouldn't have used an NRL press conference to say what he did about an NRL player on an issue going back at least a decade.

"I think the NRL will be really hard and firm on this. Ricky has been fined a number of times in the past, we know that, but I would be very surprised if they don't go down the route of suspension, given how serious an issue it has been."

The furore began when Stuart delivered his withering take-down of Salmon.

"I have had history with that kid (Salmon). I know that kid very well," he said in the press conference.

"He was a weak-gutted dog as a kid and he hasn't changed now. He is a weak-gutted dog person now."

Salmon and Penrith are reportedly seeking legal advice.

On Sunday, Stuart went so far as to apologise for the comments coming out in public, but not directly to Salmon.

"I regret saying what I did on that platform after the game. I was speaking as a father and not as a football coach," Stuart said.

"My reaction was to a family situation that I thought I had dealt with, clearly I haven't.

"I allowed my emotions to get the better of me and for that, I am very sorry.

"There is a history between Jaeman Salmon and my family that I will not go into.

"I should not have brought it up after the game, but it just got the better of me.

"I am truly sorry that I have caused my family and the game unwarranted attention."

According to a News Corp report, the animosity between Stuart and Salmon stems from an incident during an under 12s game in 2010 which left Stuart's son in tears.

Salmon's family responded on Sunday afternoon, releasing a statement calling for the NRL to "take action".

"We were disappointed by the comments of Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart after what was a fantastic game of football for the Panthers and our son, Jaeman," the statement read.

"We were surprised by Ricky's claim that he knows Jaeman personally as they have had no contact since Jae was 12 years old.

"We are calling on the NRL to take action as we believe Jaeman has been wronged in this situation. We will follow the correct procedures and let the NRL complete a thorough investigation."