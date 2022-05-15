Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

NRL: 'I didn't like what I saw' - Warriors coach Nathan Brown plays down fightback

3 minutes to read
Warriors v South Sydney Rabbitohs highlights. Video / Sky Sport

Warriors v South Sydney Rabbitohs highlights. Video / Sky Sport

Chris Rattue
By
Chris Rattue

Reporter

Warriors coach Nathan Brown played down his side's fightback against South Sydney, saying the first-half disaster would dominate his thinking.

After a shocker against Cronulla in the previous round, the Warriors were slow out of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.