Tohu Harris during a Warriors training session. Photo / Photosport

Considering his gravitas in the sport, Tohu Harris arrived at the Warriors with little fanfare — but he will leave as a legend.

Few players have done more for the club during their stint than Harris, who marks his 200th NRL match in Saturday’s clash with the North Queensland Cowboys (7.30pm).

Harris has set new standards in work ethic, fitness and professionalism since his first game for the Auckland club in 2018.

Getting him was a coup. At 26 and in his prime — after consecutive grand finals for the Storm — he was someone Craig Bellamy did not want to lose.

But moving home was a big appeal, after almost a decade in Victoria, since he was spotted at an open trial the Storm ran in Wellington, bussing down to the capital from Hastings.

His close relationship with then Warriors coach Stephen Kearney also helped, while former chief executive Jim Doyle sold him on the legacy he could leave in Auckland.

Harris had been a sensation in Melbourne, mainly in the second row but also used at prop, lock, five-eighth and centre.

His signing was welcomed by fans, though didn’t attract the same headlines as the arrivals of Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Issac Luke, Adam Blair or Addin Fonua-Blake.

But now there is no doubt about his status. It feels like sometimes Harris has carried the club on his back over the past few seasons, with a staggering workload on both sides of the ball.

Tohu Harris in action. Photo / Photosport

The 2020 season was crazy, as he averaged 173 running metres a week, along with 39 tackles, despite a chaotic campaign which saw the Warriors dramatically stuck in Australia and Kearney fired soon after the competition restart.

That pattern continued in 2021 — before his ACL injury — and he made a strong return in round 10 last year.

Often it feels like Harris could have a greater impact, but he lacks lieutenants, which means his ball-playing and offloading skills are diluted by the sheer volume of work he is required to do. This season he has yet to have an interchange break and has already accumulated 111 tackles across two games.

Coach Andrew Webster wants to manage him carefully but knows what a vacuum he would leave.

“I’ve only worked with Tohu this pre-season but one thing I’ve learned about him is he is really motivated for this club to have success,” said Webster. “He is hungry for that and super competitive.”

Webster mentioned a tribute paid by Shaun Johnson earlier this week.

“Shaun told the group he can’t believe a guy can be so tough on the field,” said Webster. “It’s not something [Tohu] enjoys but he wants to do it because he wants to win and he wants to do it for his teammates.”

Tohu Harris will leave the club as a legend. Photo / Photosport

Harris didn’t want to reflect too much on his landmark — after 117 appearances for Melbourne and 82 for the Warriors — but picked out being part of Simon Mannering’s 300th match, along with the emotional homecoming match last season, as particular highlights of his Warriors stint.

Saturday’s match will also be special for fullback Taine Tuaupiki, who makes his NRL debut, in the absence of Charnze-Nicoll Klokstad (concussion).

As Webster noted, the 23-year-old has taken the “long road” to the big time, after starring for Burleigh Bears in the Queensland Cup last year. Webster was alerted to his potential by former Warrior Michael Witt and Tuaupiki then did enough to graduate from a train and trial deal.

“He has shown so much during pre-season,” said Harris. “The intensity that he trained at, for such a young guy, that was huge.”

Townsville is not an easy place to debut and the Warriors will need to improve their execution and ball control, along with maintaining their defensive stability.

“It’s nice that we have shown resilience but it would be nice if we didn’t have to, every once in a while,” said Harris. “They are a quality side. We will have our hands full but we are ready and excited to take that on.”

Warriors: Taine Tuaupiki, Edward Kosi, Brayden Wiliame, Adam Pompey, Marcelo Montoya, Te Maire Martin, Shaun Johnson, Addin Fonua-Blake, Wayde Egan, Bunty Afoa, Mitchell Barnett, Marata Niukore, Tohu Harris.

Interchange (from): Dylan Walker, Bayley Sironen, Tom Ale, Viliami Vailea, Freddy Lussick, Jazz Tevaga.



