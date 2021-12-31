NRL great Andrew Johns treated in hospital for Covid-19

NRL great Andrew Johns. Photo / Getty Images

NRL legend Andrew Johns was reportedly treated in a regional hospital after contracting Covid on holiday.

The Daily Telegraph reports Johns was in the Riverina region with his partner and young daughter when he tested positive and was subsequently admitted to Wagga Wagga Base Hospital.

Upon receiving treatment, the 47-year-old was then transported to isolate at a hotel in Wagga Wagga.

Johns has since returned to Sydney and the report claims he is in good health.

The eighth Immortal will remain in NRL circles this season with the Newcastle Knights, the club where he won two premierships in his 14-year spell with the club.

Johns was previously a member of the Parramatta Eels' coaching staff, working closely with Mitchell Moses as a specialist halves coach at the club.

Andrew Johns gives instruction during Warriors training at Mt Smart Stadium in December 2011 while he was skills coach at the club. Photo / Dean Purcell

At the Knights, Johns will help the club's new halves combination as the side looks to make the finals for the third consecutive season.

The Hunter club was recently caught up in the fallout of a Newcastle nightclub after a development player tested positive for Covid.

The outbreak stemmed from an event at Argyle House in December which quickly became a superspreader.

The Knights were forced to close all football operations for the remainder of the year despite all other players testing negative.

"This was not an easy decision or one we made without a huge amount of discussion, but it was the right call to make," Knights general manager of football Danny Buderus said.

"With the current situation here in Newcastle, it was simply far too risky to continue training and we felt this was the appropriate action to take.

"We made the hard call to remove our football operations from our training base and take an early Christmas shut down.

"Our players will be asked to apply good commonsense to both their own health and individual training requirements during this period."