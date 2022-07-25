Black Caps round off unbeaten tour of Ireland, so close once again at a major for Lydia Ko and Liam Lawson scores second F2 win. Video / Sky Sport / Spark Sport

The Gold Coast Titans have sacked Kevin Proctor after he posted a video of himself vaping during his side's 36-26 loss to the Canterbury Bulldogs on Sunday.

In a now-deleted seven-second Instagram video with the caption "Not the halftime vape", Proctor was seen in a Titans polo sucking on what looked like an e-cigarette before exhaling into the camera.

The video of Proctor in what appeared to be a toilet cubicle was reportedly posted at 3.17pm (local time), just after halftime in the Titans-Bulldogs match.

Proctor didn't play in the match but was caught on camera by Fox Sports in attendance at the ground, sitting near the Titans interchange bench.

Shortly after reports emerged that Proctor, a former Kiwis international, was being investigated by the Titans over the video, the club released a statement confirming that the player was released with immediate effect for breaking "NRL and stadium regulations".

"The Gold Coast Titans have sanctioned Kevin Proctor after being made aware of an incident during yesterday's round 19 fixture against the Bulldogs," the club said in a statement on Monday afternoon.

"Proctor has also been released from his commitments with the club for the remainder of the year and will not return to train or play with the squad.

"His actions were in breach of both NRL and stadium regulations."

Kevin Proctor reportedly posted a video on his own Instagram page. Photo / Instagram

Vaping and smoking is banned at all major stadiums in Australia.

The 33-year-old forward is off contract at the end of the season and does not have an NRL deal for 2023.

Proctor has been a controversial player in his career, having been fined $20,000 in 2017 after CCTV footage emerged of the star allegedly buying cocaine outside a Canberra nightclub.

He was also sent off and banned for four matches in 2020 for biting then Sharks halfback Shaun Johnson.

A 283-game veteran for the Melbourne Storm and Titans, Proctor has also played 22 test matches for New Zealand.

But at 33, his career is at a crossroads and he appears to be set to head to the UK Super League next year.

- with news.com.au