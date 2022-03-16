Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

NRL: 'Given up listening' - Why Warriors aren't getting too excited about border announcement

4 minutes to read
The Warriors will be based in Australia for the remainder of 2022, but may return to Auckland for some July fixtures. Photo / Photosport

The Warriors will be based in Australia for the remainder of 2022, but may return to Auckland for some July fixtures. Photo / Photosport

Christopher Reive
By
Christopher Reive

Christopher Reive is a sports reporter for NZME

When it comes to the prospect of playing at Mt Smart Stadium this season, the Warriors will believe it when they see it.

Today, the New Zealand Government revealed the country's borders will open to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.