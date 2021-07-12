NRL: Cronulla Sharks star Shaun Johnson told on live TV his family must move

Shaun Johnson told NRL team moving on live TV. Video / Fox League

Sharks star Shaun Johnson has learned on live TV his family will have to move to Queensland for the foreseeable future as a result of the NRL's Covid-19 mass relocation.

The Kiwi playmaker on Sunday night was told of the NRL's decision to move 12 NSW-based teams to Queensland as a result of Sydney's precarious spike in Covid-19 recorded cases.

Following Cronulla's 20-12 win over the Warriors, Johnson appeared shattered about the prospect of uprooting his family to Queensland — or be separated from his wife Kayla and baby daughter Millah Malvina for an extended period of time.

His case is just one of many in the NRL's Covid chaos.

The Warriors are set to be one of the 12 teams as the NRL looks to keep the competition running in three separate hubs in the Sunshine Coast, Brisbane and the Gold Coast.

It's yet another setback for a Warriors team that has been away from home for more than 12 months in a selfless act.

With a further 77 cases announced in NSW on Sunday, the NRL has been left with little choice but to move teams north of the border to keep the competition alive.

It remains unclear how long the Queensland hubs will last, but it appears teams will be separated across three cities for at least the next four weeks, with caps of 41 to be placed on how many people can enter the bubble.

The NRL is reportedly still working with the Queensland government about what restrictions will also be placed on the partners and families of players, should they be allowed to travel from NSW.

Shaun Johnson learns the NRL is moving to Queensland. Photo / Fox Sports

Johnson was told the news live on Fox League following his team's win — and was visibly furious about the development.

"It's disappointing," he said.

"Yeah I've got my views on how Sydney in particular has handled this whole situation. Look, as long as we get to keep playing I guess and this is our job.

"Whatever it takes to deliver what we get paid to do. I'm sure all the players will get on board.

"It's not ideal, a lot of people will watch this interview right now and say: 'you get paid a heap of money do what you're told'.

"But we've got lives outside of football, I've got a young family and we've got no support over here anyway. It'll be a difficult conversation to go home to my wife."

Johnson later posted on Twitter all 16 clubs should be relocated to New Zealand to allow the season to continue.

"Comp should re locate to NZ. Play right up and down the country," he wrote.

"Players, staff are in a bubble already so no COVID. Reward the Wa's for their sacrifice. NZ would love it. Think I'm onto something here."