Prop Addin Fonua-Blake will be with the Warriors for another five years after today extending his existing three-year contract to the end of the 2026 NRL season.

The 26-year-old said his desire to be a long-term Warrior - after just one season with the club - was the catalyst for his new deal.

"I love being here and I'm excited about what's ahead of us," said Fonua-Blake, who joined the Warriors from Manly before the 2021 campaign. "My family also loves it here and we can't wait to get over to New Zealand and really experience what the club is all about.

"It just made sense to me to commit for the long-term right now. I didn't want the distraction of contract negotiations later this year. I wanted it all sorted out now so my focus can be on playing footy for this club."

Fonua-Blake became one of the biggest acquisitions in the Warriors' history when he signed a three-year deal in 2020, and chief executive Cameron George was delighted the Mate Ma'a Tonga international had reaffirmed his commitment to the club.

"Having a player of Addin's calibre for a further five years is absolutely huge for us," George said. "While he has had just one season with us he wanted to settle his long-term future well in advance of his current deal.

"He's extremely motivated to be with us for many years to come. He's excited about what we can do and wants to be heavily involved in taking us forward."

While injury limited Fonua-Blake to 15 appearances in his debut season with the Warriors he still made a significant impact, culminating in him being voted the players' player of the year by his peers.

"Addin fitted in immediately," said Warriors coach Nathan Brown. "He has such an influence whenever he's on the field so it's great knowing he's going to be with us for a lot of years to come. He's making a huge difference to our club."

In his 15 outings last year Fonua-Blake averaged 160 metres and 26 tackles a game with an impressive defensive efficiency rate of 96.8 per cent. He added 20 offloads and 33 tackle breaks.