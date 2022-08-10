Niko Jones had an impressive outing in Auckland's win over Manawatū. Photo / Photosport

It's early in the National Provincial Championship, but Auckland have already displayed they are capable of attacking teams from anywhere.

In a 10-point win over North Harbour on Saturday night, it was their backs and hookers who got them over the line and on the board. In their 45-18 win over Manawatū in Palmerston North on Wednesday, an impressive showing from their loose forward trio played a big role in fending off a strong challenge from the Turbos.

The trio of Terrell Peita (blindside flanker), Niko Jones (openside) and Vaiolini Ekuasi (No 8) were constants throughout the match, making their presences felt defensively and at the breakdown, while also put their hands up for plenty of carries. When the Auckland side had the ball close to the line, they were among a host of forwards looking to get stuck into their work, and were rewarded for their efforts.

All three members of the loose trio scored tries in the first half as Auckland fought back from an early deficit to hold a 13-point lead at the break.

While the score line ended up blowing out a bit, the Turbos mounted a strong challenge and came out firing. With the better of the early exchanges, the Turbos hit the lead through the boot of Brett Cameron, though his penalty was soon cancelled out by one from Simon Hickey.

The hosts scored the first try of the night on the back of a good little show-and-go from the ruck from halfback Luke Campbell. He broke the line before linking up with fullback Drew Wild, who quickly flicked it on to Ed Fidow for the opening try.

Manawatū were making Auckland work for everything, but the visitors slowly began to tilt the contest in their favour and the second quarter of the game was largely filled by an Auckland assault on the home try line. Banking three tries before the half, the visitors had a rather flattering lead, and went on with the job in the second period.

It was much of the same in the second half; Manawatū were strong in periods, however the Aucklanders were consistently making the most of their possession and territory to extend their lead.

While Auckland scored three tries in the second half to match their first half tally, the most memorable moment of the game came through Manawatū openside Johnny Galloway, who scored an early contender for try of the year.

Playing under advantage, the Turbos looked to swing the ball and find some space out wide. They created some room to move, and it was the No 7 Galloway who found himself in space, ball in hand, on the left wing.

Showing impressive speed, he took off. Galloway ran about 25m down the sideline before cutting back in-field, shaking off a would-be tackler before darting the rest of the way to the line to finish off an impressive 60m solo effort.

Auckland 45 (Niko Jones, Vaiolini Ekuasi, Terrell Peita, Jordan Trainor, Sofai Maka, Hamish Dalzell tries; Simon Hickey 6 cons, pen)

Manawatū 18 (Ed Fidow, Johnny Galloway tries; Brett Cameron con, 2 pens)

HT: 24-11