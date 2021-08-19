Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

NPC rugby: Auckland coach Alama Ieremia reveals what Roger Tuivasa-Sheck brings to rugby

4 minutes to read
Roger Tuivasa-Sheck. Photo / Photosport

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck. Photo / Photosport

Patrick McKendry
By:

Sports writer

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck would have started on the right wing for Auckland on Saturday had their NPC match against Bay of Plenty gone ahead.

Unfortunately for the former Warriors skipper, and Auckland, New Zealand's latest Covid

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.