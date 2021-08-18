Voyager 2021 media awards
Sport|RugbyUpdated

Former All Blacks captain, Blues coach Tana Umaga reveals reasons for quitting rugby and sacrifices in pursuit of new business venture

5 minutes to read
Tana Umaga has quit as assistant coach of the Blues to pursue a business venture. Photo / Photosport

Liam Napier
By:

Tana Umaga is all in. Only this time, his career change requires a leap of faith.

On the rugby field, and as a coach, Umaga's commitment was never questioned. Having dedicated much of his life

